Justin Bieber’s Message To Fans About His Canceled Tour

July 24, 2017 9:33 PM By Rebecca Ortiz
It was announced earlier today that Justin Bieber was canceling the rest of his Purpose tour…but now hear from Justin himself what he has to say to his angry and disappointed fans!

Justin says:

I love you guys, I think you guys are awesome. Sorry for anybody who feels disappointed or betrayed, it’s not my heart or anything. Have a blessed day.

Justin’s people assure all the fans that he is O.K. and that all the ticket money for the canceled shows will be refunded.

He did say he has just “had enough” (he’s been on tour for 2 years) and that with the time off he plans to do some:

Resting, getting some relaxation, gonna ride some bikes

For our Chicago Beliebers, we are not affected by this…but for the others that are…should they be upset with Justin?

