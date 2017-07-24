Here’s What’s Coming and Leaving Netflix in August

July 24, 2017
Credit: Netflix

As we enter the latter half of the summer, it becomes blatantly obvious that we’re running out on binging time.

Still, we have over a month and a half left and with these new additions, we have to make the best of it.

Thankfully, Netflix is refreshing for August and adding a handful of classics like A Cinderella Story, the full Matrix trilogy and Practical Magic.

They’ll also be releasing the highly anticipated original series, Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later.

The full list of arrivals and departures is below so clear off your calendar.

 

Available 8/1
A Cinderella Story
Bad Santa
Cloud Atlas
Crematorium: Season 1
Everyone’s Hero
Funny Games (US)
Innerspace
Jackie Brown
Lord of War
Maz Jobrani: Immigrant — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nola Circus
Opening Night
Practical Magic
Sleepy Hollow
Small Soldiers
Surviving Escobar – Alias JJ: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Addams Family
The Astronaut’s Wife
The Bomb
The Hollywood Masters: Season 1
The Last Mimzy
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Number 23
The Royal House of Windsor: Season 1
The Truth About Alcohol
The Wedding Party
Tie The Knot
Who Gets the Dog?
Wild Wild West

Available 8/2
Jab We Met
The Founder

Available 8/3
Sing
The Invisible Guardian

Available 8/4
Icarus — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 8/5
Holes

Available 8/8
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Episodes 1-13

Available 8/9
Black Site Delta

Available 8/10
Diary of an Exorcist – Zero

Available 8/11
Atypical: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Naked — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
True and The Rainbow Kingdom: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
White Gold — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 8/13
Arthur and the Invisibles
Hot Property
Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo

Available 8/14
The Outcasts
Urban Hymn

Available 8/15
Barbeque
Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
21
A New Economy
All These Sleepless Nights
Donald Cried
Murderous Affair: Season 1
My Ex-Ex
The Sweet Life

Available 8/16
Gold

Available 8/18
Dinotrux: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I Am Sam
Marvel’s The Defenders: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
What Happened to Monday — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available 8/19
Hide and Seek

Available 8/20
Camera Store

Available 8/21
AWOL
Bad Rap
Beautiful Creatures
Gomorrah: Season 2

Available 8/22
Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sadie’s Last Days on Earth

Available 8/23
Feel Rich

Available 8/25
Disjointed: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Death Note — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Once Upon a Time: Season 6

Available 8/29
Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Good Place: Season 1

Available 8/31
Be Afraid

 

Leaving 8/1
10 Things I Hate About You
Justice League Unlimited: Season 1
Justice League Unlimited: Season 2
Justice League: Season 1
Justice League: Season 2
Babe
Babe Winkelman’s Outdoor Secrets: 2014: Quarter 4
Babe: Pig in the City
Beneath the Helmet
Black Widow
Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry
Electric Slide
Elizabethtown
From the Terrace
From Time to Time
Goodbye World
Horsemen
Hunter X Hunter : Season 1
Hunter X Hunter : Season 2
Hunter X Hunter : Season 3
Hunter X Hunter : Season 4
Hunter X Hunter : Season 5
Josef Fritzl: Story of a Monster
Malibu’s Most Wanted
Prefontaine
Russell Brand: End the Drugs War
Russell Brand: From Addiction to Recovery
Teacher’s Pet
The Delivery Man: Season 1
The Diabolical
The Heavy Water War: Season 1
The Hunt: Season 1
The Little Engine That Could
The Lizzie McGuire Movie
The Verdict
Young Justice: Season 1
Young Justice: Season 2
Young@Heart
Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Leaving 8/4
Superbad

Leaving 8/5
Pelican Dreams
Personal Gold: An Underdog Story

Leaving 8/6
Human Capital
The Spoils of Babylon: Season 1

Leaving 8/9
The Five Venoms

Leaving 8/10
Dope

Leaving 8/11
Four Blood Moons
Jesus People: The Movie
Patch Town
Two Days, One Night

Leaving 8/14
Drones
Food Matters

Leaving 8/15
American Dad!: Season 1
American Dad!: Season 2
American Dad!: Season 3
American Dad!: Season 4
To Kill a Mockingbird
Changing Seas: Season 3
Changing Seas: Season 4
Changing Seas: Season 5
Changing Seas: Season 6
Close Quarter Battle: Season 1
The New Frontier: Season 1
Top 10 Secrets and Mysteries: Season 1

Leaving 8/23
The Summer of Sangaile

Leaving 8/24
Gun Woman

Leaving 8/25
October Gale
Paratodos
The Kidnapping of Michel Houellebecq

Leaving 8/28
Revenge: Season 1
Revenge: Season 2
Revenge: Season 3
Revenge: Season 4

Leaving 8/30
The League: Season 1
The League: Season 2
The League: Season 3
The League: Season 4
The League: Season 5
The League: Season 6
The League: Season 7

Leaving 8/31
Space Warriors

