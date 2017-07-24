“Girl Meets World” Reunion – Sabrina Carpenter Performs with Mr. Matthews!

For those who are still unconsolable about the Girl Meets World cancellation, here’s a little pick me up.

Sabrina Carpenter recently performed “Can’t Blame a Girl For Trying” on-stage with co-star Ben Savage aka Mr. Matthews.

Just Jared Jr. reports that Sabrina “DeTour” stopped in LA and she surprised the crowd by bringing Ben up on stage.

“I released my first single when I was 14 years old and you were there the day I released this song and you’ve been there for me every since,” she said to him.

Watch the adorable duet below:

