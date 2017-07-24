A Real “Riverdale” Relationship AND The Season 2 Trailer

July 24, 2017 7:46 PM By Rebecca Ortiz
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 19: Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Casey Cott, Lili Reinhart, Marisol Nichols and KJ Apa from the cast of "Riverdale" visits Broadway's "Bandstand" at the Bernard Jacobs Theate on May 19, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Walter McBride/Getty Images)

The cast of Riverdale stopped by Comic Con in San Diego this past weekend and shared the FIRST season 2 trailer!

Check it out here:

Looks amazing right?

Well, we’ll have to wait until October 11th for the new season to start!

But just as exciting – word is that Betty and Jughead are dating in real life!

Lili Reinhart (“Betty”) and Cole Sprouse (“Jughead”) were see kissing and “very close” reported several sources. They say Cole even gave his jacket to Lili when she got cold! Ahhhh!

Now as for the “official word” – Cole has said in several interviews that his private life will always remain private.

But what about Lili? Maybe she’ll spill! Ha ha

