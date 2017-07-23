TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Most Streamed Video EVER Is Also Most Popular Song In Chicago This Week

July 23, 2017 9:27 AM By Nikki
Luis Fonsi presents his 'Love + Dance World Tour' and receives an award from the hands of Narcis Rebollo for 'Despacito' on June 30, 2017 in Madrid, Spain (Photo by Oscar Gonzalez/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

‘Despacito’ keeps breaking records! The song is now most streamed song of all time…more than 4.6 BILLION times! It is also the most popular song in Chicago again this week.

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. Get Low – Zedd & Liam Payne

19. Honest – The Chainsmokers

18. Most Girls – Hailee Steinfeld

17. That’s hat I Like – Bruno Mars

16. Malibu – Miley Cyrus

15. No Promises – Cheat Codes & Demi Lovato

14. Strip That Down – Liam Payne

13. Believer – Imagine Dragons

12. 2U – Davide Guetta & Justin Bieber

11. Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran

10. It Ain’t Me – Selena Gomez & Kygo

9. Attention – Charlie Puth

8. Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt

7. Castle On The Hill – Ed Sheeran

6. I’m The One – DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne, Quavo

5. Now Or Never – Halsey

4. Stay – Zedd & Alessia Cara

3. Slow Hands – Niall Horan

2. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes

  1. Despacito – Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber
