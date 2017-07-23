TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Most Streamed Video EVER Is Also Most Popular Song In Chicago This Week

‘Despacito’ keeps breaking records! The song is now most streamed song of all time…more than 4.6 BILLION times! It is also the most popular song in Chicago again this week.

Here's this week's countdown:

20. Get Low – Zedd & Liam Payne

19. Honest – The Chainsmokers

18. Most Girls – Hailee Steinfeld

17. That’s hat I Like – Bruno Mars

16. Malibu – Miley Cyrus

15. No Promises – Cheat Codes & Demi Lovato

14. Strip That Down – Liam Payne

13. Believer – Imagine Dragons

12. 2U – Davide Guetta & Justin Bieber

11. Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran

10. It Ain’t Me – Selena Gomez & Kygo

9. Attention – Charlie Puth

8. Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt

7. Castle On The Hill – Ed Sheeran

6. I’m The One – DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne, Quavo

5. Now Or Never – Halsey

4. Stay – Zedd & Alessia Cara

3. Slow Hands – Niall Horan

2. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes