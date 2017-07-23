TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Most Streamed Video EVER Is Also Most Popular Song In Chicago This Week

‘Despacito’ keeps breaking records! The song is now most streamed song of all time…more than 4.6 BILLION times! It is also the most popular song in Chicago again this week.
20. Get Low – Zedd & Liam Payne
19. Honest – The Chainsmokers
18. Most Girls – Hailee Steinfeld
17. That’s hat I Like – Bruno Mars
16. Malibu – Miley Cyrus
15. No Promises – Cheat Codes & Demi Lovato
14. Strip That Down – Liam Payne
13. Believer – Imagine Dragons
12. 2U – Davide Guetta & Justin Bieber
11. Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran
10. It Ain’t Me – Selena Gomez & Kygo
9. Attention – Charlie Puth
8. Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt
7. Castle On The Hill – Ed Sheeran
6. I’m The One – DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne, Quavo
5. Now Or Never – Halsey
4. Stay – Zedd & Alessia Cara
3. Slow Hands – Niall Horan
2. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes
- Despacito – Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber