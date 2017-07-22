Linkin Park Filmed Carpool Karaoke Before Chester Bennington’s Death

Live Nation announced that Linkin Park’s tour to support their new album, One More Light, is officially canceled in the wake of Chester Bennington’s death.

Fans will still get a little more Chester becuase the band filmed Carpool Karaoke with James Corden. It will be on Carpool Karaoke: The Series premiering August 8 on Apple Music.

f you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 to be connected to a local crisis center for confidential emotional support. Get help, talk it out.