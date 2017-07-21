WATCH: “American Horror Story” Season 7 Theme is “Cult”

Ryan Murphy is taking some inspo from R. Kelly for the upcoming 7th season of American Horror Story.

Sorry, we had to.

The director revealed the show’s new theme…. drumroll please…. CULT.

Ryan, who is super secretive about show themes, dropped clues leading up to the reveal on Instagram, which included creepy clowns, American flags, and a person being eaten alive by a hive of bees. Not creepy at all.

While fans still don’t really know what “Cult” signifies but in his announcement, Murphy asked fans to “join the cult.”

AHS SEASON 7: CULT A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Jul 21, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

Here’s what we know so far:

Twisty the Clown is back for the season.

He's Baaaaaack A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Jul 10, 2017 at 3:11pm PDT

The season kicks off on election night, which explains all the American flags.

Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton will be portrayed in some shape or form.

Lena Dunham has joined the cast

Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERICAN HORROR STORY family. Always wanted to work together, and now we r! — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) July 20, 2017

So did Billie Lourd

Winter is coming. Can't wait for everybody to see what the incredible Billie Lourd does this season on AHS. A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on May 24, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

If I were to take a guess, I would say the series will be set in a colonial town and everyone will be blindly in a patriotic, pro-America cult.

And maybe the cult is run by clowns? I’m definitely getting Purge movie vibes?

I guess we’ll find out when the series debuts on Sept. 5!