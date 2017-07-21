“Jigsaw” Returns to Play More Games this Halloween With Gory First Trailer

Do you want to play a game?

Those are words you probably thought you’d never hear again but you were dead wrong.

This Halloween, Jigsaw returns with to play some more gruesome games in the 8th installment of the Saw franchise, titled Jigsaw.

Not much has changed since 2010 – Jigsaw (or in this case a copy cat) is playing dire and deadly mind games with victims who should be taught a “lesson.”

Over the course of several years however, the world has become a more technologically saavy and social place so obviously, the traps are much more advanced. (What are those bucket-shaped helmets they’re wearing?! Apple needs to patent that VR-inspired contraption!)

“We’ve got some pretty wild traps in the film — we don’t shy away from the gore,” says director Michael Spierig. “It’s such a perfect Halloween scare-fest. It’s perhaps not quite as vicious and more fun, which is something we tried to inject into it. But it’s still full of good fun gore, that’s for sure. And, on top of that, it’s got a really great mystery, and there are very interesting twists. It’s Saw for 2017.”

Does that mean half the traps include losing wi-fi? Cause that screams horror in 2017.

With so many horror films focusing on witches and the supernatural lately, pure bloody gore and twisted games will be a nice change of pace.

Plus there’s the mystery of who this new mastermind is. Obviously you can’t be running the show from the grave. I’m betting it’s one of Jigsaw’s past victims that somehow survived. Just think about it, that would be the ultimate twist that connects all the previous films to this latest reboot.

The film hits theaters Oct. 27!