County Line Orchard Announces Cubs Themed Corn Maze for Fall

July 21, 2017 1:42 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: chicago cubs, corn maze, Cubs, Fall
Credit: County Line Orchard

It may be the middle of summer but fall will be here before you know it.

Corn maze’s are busy using the summer season to prepare for all of the fun fall activities.

County Line Orchard is one of the first to announced their themed corn maze for 2017.

Instead of just one maze, the orchard will have THREE in total with one of them will be dedicated to 2016 World Series Champions the Chicago Cubs.

Orchard season runs from August 30th to October 29th.

Start planning your fall escapades today because this is one maze you will want to get lost in!

