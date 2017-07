Before the barbecue begins, follow these simple tips to ensure your grilling experience is a safe one.

First, when lighting a grill, make sure you keep the top open.

Never use matches or lighters to check for leaks.

When using propane, always use or store the tank outdoors in an upright position, and keep away from high temperatures.

For more information on safe grilling, be sure to visit usepropane.com. B96 Cares!