Watch Mandy Moore Transform Into Her 66-Year-Old "This Is Us" Character

July 20, 2017 3:40 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Credit: This Is Us/ NBC

The magic of TV makeup.

This Is Us was this year’s breakout hit for a few reasons, one of them being the suberb cast and the emotional connection we feel to the Pearson family.

The series, if you haven’t seen it, switches between the past and the present, showcasing the characters through the decades.

Instead of using a different character to portray the older version of Rebecca, the series uses the power of makeup and some really good makeup artists to age her up.

Surprisingly, the use of the same actress makes the show that much more emotional.

Mandy Moore posted photos of her transformation into old Rebecca and I can safely I can safely say it’s most fascinating and satisfying thing I’ve ever seen.

Can you imagine sitting through this process every single day!?

"You know what's happening." #MandyMoore #Rebecca #ThisIsUs #season2 . 🎥 via @mandymooremm Instagram story

A post shared by Mandy Moore fanpage (@thisismandymoore) on

"Getting older is a lot of work." 👵 #MandyMoore #Rebecca #ThisIsUs #season2 @nbcthisisus . 🎥 via @mandymooremm Instagram story

A post shared by Mandy Moore fanpage (@thisismandymoore) on

 

It all reminds me of that time I took a “Stage Makeup” class and was required to age myself using the power of contouring and highlighting.

It wasn’t an easy feat and took roughly 4 hours but here’s the finished product:

Obviously it isn’t as impressive as Mandy’s glam squad but at least I know I’ll be a hot old lady!

183053 10150191843144278 7578380 n Watch Mandy Moore Transform Into Her 66 Year Old This Is Us Character

