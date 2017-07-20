‘The Originals’ To End After Season 5

It feels like just yesterday we said goodbye to our friends in Mystic Falls and now we have to part ways with New Orleans’ greatest vampires too?

Ahead of San Diego’s Comic Con, show runner Julie Plec announced that The Originals would end after the upcoming fifth season.

Place posted the announcement on Twitter, fittingly one year after announcing the end of The Vampire Diaries.

Just keep breaking my heart why don’t you Julie?!

“It’s both a gift and a burden to be able to control the ending of a series,” Plec wrote. “Many shows are not lucky enough to have a hand in deciding when the end has come.” Read her full statement below.

Joseph Morgan, who plays maniacal original vampire Klaus, also commented about the series ending on Twitter writing:

The series started as a spin off from TVD in 2013.

There is no current premiere date for season 5 but it will be sometime in 2018.