Malibu, Despacito, Body Like a Back Road – so many songs that have been labeled “the song of the summer” tonight in the B96 Top 8 at 8! So which got the top spot? See below:

The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 07/20/17:

8- Imagine Dragons “Believer”

7- Liam Payne “Strip That Down”

6- Zedd and Alessia Cara “Stay”

5- Charlie Puth “Attention”

4- Selena Gomez “Bad Liar”

3- Sam Hunt “Body Like A Back Road”

2- Miley Cyrus “Malibu”

1- Luis Fonsi and Justin Bieber “Despacito”