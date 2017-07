The Beliebers did not play tonight! Justin Bieber had THREE songs in tonight’s 9 Most Wanted! Did any make it to #1? See the full list below:

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 07/20/17:

9- DJ Khaled and Justin Bieber “I’m the One”

8- Ed Sheeran “Castle on the Hill”

7- Bruno Mars “Versace on the Floor”

6- David Guetta and Justin Bieber “2U”

5- Zedd and Alessia Cara “Stay”

4- Liam Payne “Strip that Down”

3- “Niall Horan”

2- Luis Fonsi and Justin Bieber “Despacito”

1- Charlie Puth “Attention”