[Listen] Is Kevin Hart Cheating On His Pregnant Wife?

Showbiz Shelly
Pictures say a thousand words! Rumors of the comedian, Kevin Hart cheating on his pregnant wife went viral after seeing a photo of Kevin and a woman in the back seat of a car. Later Kevin turned to Instagram to express what he thought of the gossip.
Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown.
...More from Showbiz Shelly