[Listen] Is Kevin Hart Cheating On His Pregnant Wife?

July 20, 2017 8:15 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Pictures say a thousand words! Rumors of the comedian, Kevin Hart cheating on his pregnant wife went viral after seeing a photo of Kevin and a woman in the back seat of a car. Later Kevin turned to Instagram to express what he thought of the gossip.

 

 

