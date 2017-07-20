DVRAlert – Zedd, Alessia Cara, Liam Payne on Good Morning America

Tomorrow’s morning is going to be a little better than most.

Not only is it Friday but Zedd, Alessia Cara and Liam Payne are taking over Good Morning America.

Since the segment kicks off at 6am, we encourage you to set your DVRs because you don’t want to miss a moment of the fun.

Zedd and Alessia will perform their summer smash “Stay.”

Liam was announced as a special guest and he’ll be hopping on to perform “Get Low” with Zedd for the first time ever.

Seriously, DVR THIS.

If you are in the NYC area, get tickets HERE!