#DVRAlert – Zedd, Alessia Cara, Liam Payne on Good Morning America

July 20, 2017 1:41 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: alessia cara, Liam Payne, Zedd

Tomorrow’s morning is going to be a little better than most.

Not only is it Friday but Zedd, Alessia Cara and Liam Payne are taking over Good Morning America.

Since the segment kicks off at 6am, we encourage you to set your DVRs because you don’t want to miss a moment of the fun.

Zedd and Alessia will perform their summer smash “Stay.”

Liam was announced as a special guest and he’ll be hopping on to perform “Get Low” with Zedd for the first time ever.

Seriously, DVR THIS.

If you are in the NYC area, get tickets HERE!

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live