TMZ is reporting that Chester Bennington of Linkin Park has committed suicide by hanging.

Reports indicate the singer hung himself in a Palos Verdes Estates, CA home.

Bennington struggled with substance abuse for years.

He also revealed in the past that he had considered committing suicide because he had been abused as a child by an older male.

Chester is survived by his 6 children.

We are devastated.

Read the TMZ story HERE.