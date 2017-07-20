A Harry Potter Celebration is Coming to McHenry County

July 20, 2017 7:56 PM By Rebecca Ortiz
Filed Under: family friendly, free event, Harry Potter, Harry Potter Festival, Hogwarts, IL, July 27th, Potterverse, Woodstock, Woodstock Square
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 07: Harry Potter fans wait in Trafalgar Square ahead of the world premiere of the final film adaptation in the series on July 7, 2011 in London, England. Thousands of fans have waited overnight to see the the film's cast members and watch a screening of "Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part II" prior to its general release date of July 15, 2011. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the original, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” Woodstock Square (in Woodstock, IL) is transforming in to the Wizarding World of Woodstock!

YES!!!

Mark your calendars for July 27th from 4-9pm as all the local shops and landmarks will turn in to Harry’s Potterverse!

This free event will include:

Scavenger hunts featuring people dressed as characters from the book, Quidditch in the park thanks to the Loyola University Quidditch Team Lumos – yes, there is such a thing – a miniature Hogwarts Express, Hogwarts (in the Woodstock Opera House) costume parades, Potter-themed crafts, a gift shop, trivia, food trucks, a visit from owls provided by the McHenry County Conservation District and more.

This sounds amazing right? I KNOW!!

For you city folks – Woodstock is about an hour and a half from downtown Chicago! PS- The Metra Northwest line can drop you off RIGHT in the square! WOOT!

For more info click here: Harry Potter Fest in Woodstock

More from Rebecca Ortiz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live