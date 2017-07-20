A Harry Potter Celebration is Coming to McHenry County

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the original, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” Woodstock Square (in Woodstock, IL) is transforming in to the Wizarding World of Woodstock!

YES!!!

Mark your calendars for July 27th from 4-9pm as all the local shops and landmarks will turn in to Harry’s Potterverse!

This free event will include:

Scavenger hunts featuring people dressed as characters from the book, Quidditch in the park thanks to the Loyola University Quidditch Team Lumos – yes, there is such a thing – a miniature Hogwarts Express, Hogwarts (in the Woodstock Opera House) costume parades, Potter-themed crafts, a gift shop, trivia, food trucks, a visit from owls provided by the McHenry County Conservation District and more.

This sounds amazing right? I KNOW!!

For you city folks – Woodstock is about an hour and a half from downtown Chicago! PS- The Metra Northwest line can drop you off RIGHT in the square! WOOT!

For more info click here: Harry Potter Fest in Woodstock