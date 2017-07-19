New Madame Tussaud’s Wax Figure is a Dead Ringer For Kylie Jenner

Can’t tell which Kylie is which?

We don’t blame you, Kylie Jenner’s brand new Madame Tussaud’s wax figure looks EXACTLY like her.

In fact, based on the pics, I’d say the wax statue looks more like Kylie than Kylie does standing next to it.

The artist behind this realistic statue definitely needs a raise – he/she got it down right to the eyebrows, lips and smirk!

The figure is donning Kylie’s revealing Met Gala dress from 2016.

I’d go as far as saying this isn’t even a statue, it’s Kylie’s real-life doppleganger.

If it can fool the Kardashians, who know her so well, it can fool anyone.