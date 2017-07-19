[Listen] Sticky Situations: Spa Day Gone Wrong

July 19, 2017 8:00 AM By J Niice
Filed Under: Cheating, couples, love, relationships, romance, Sticky Situations, The J Show

Tiffany saw a lot of charges to a spa on her boyfriend Kyle’s credit card statement. She feels like he is going with another girl because he is going so much! When we ask Kyle, who he’s going with, he says by himself! We drop the call, but later he calls Tiffany…did he catch her in the act of snooping?

 

 

