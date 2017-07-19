[Listen] Madonna Had No Idea She Was Missing These Items Including A Love Letter From Tupac

Showbiz Shelly
Madonna had NO idea she was missing some items when she found out some of her items were being out up for auction! Items included a hairbrush with her hair in it and a love letter from Tupac when he was in jail. She was able to put this auction on hold, but will she get her items back?
