[Listen] Madonna Had No Idea She Was Missing These Items Including A Love Letter From Tupac

July 19, 2017 6:30 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Madonna had NO idea she was missing some items when she found out some of her items were being out up for auction! Items included a hairbrush with her hair in it and a love letter from Tupac when he was in jail. She was able to put this auction on hold, but will she get her items back?

 

