Ed Sheeran Was Going To Quit Twitter Before His “Game Of Thrones” Appearance

July 19, 2017 3:06 PM By Tyler

Ed Sheeran jumped off Twitter after his Game Of Thrones appearance. Many reported that it was because of the negative backlash he got it.  Apparently, you hardcore GOT people said not nice things to him online (like it ruined the artistic masterpiece that is “Game Of Thrones”).     Hey guys, two things you need to know:  a) be nice to people  b) Game Of Thrones sucks.   Carry on!

 

