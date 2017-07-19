Ed Sheeran Was Going To Quit Twitter Before His “Game Of Thrones” Appearance

Last i'll say on this. I came off Twitter Coz I was always intending to come off Twitter, had nothing to do with what people said about my game of thrones cameo, because I am in game of thrones, why the hell would I worry what people thought about that. It's clearly fuckin' awesome. Timing was just a coincidence, but believe what you want. Here is an unrelated picture of me and my wonderful manager riding off into the sunset together

