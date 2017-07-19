Ed Sheeran Was Going To Quit Twitter Before His “Game Of Thrones” Appearance

Ed Sheeran jumped off Twitter after his Game Of Thrones appearance. Many reported that it was because of the negative backlash he got it. Apparently, you hardcore GOT people said not nice things to him online (like it ruined the artistic masterpiece that is “Game Of Thrones”). Hey guys, two things you need to know: a) be nice to people b) Game Of Thrones sucks. Carry on!
Last i'll say on this. I came off Twitter Coz I was always intending to come off Twitter, had nothing to do with what people said about my game of thrones cameo, because I am in game of thrones, why the hell would I worry what people thought about that. It's clearly fuckin' awesome. Timing was just a coincidence, but believe what you want. Here is an unrelated picture of me and my wonderful manager riding off into the sunset together