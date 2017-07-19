Candice King To Guest Star on Season 5 of “The Originals”

July 19, 2017 11:41 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: the originals, The Vampire Diaries

Hope for a Klaus and Caroline reunion after all?

Candice King is officially guest-starring on The Originals. 

The Vampire Diaries actress will reprise her character Caroline Forbes on season 5 premiere episode.

The likeliest scenario is that she’ll be visiting the mystical town of New Orleans to help out with Hope, Klaus’s brilliant and powerful daughter (previously played by Summer Fontana and after the time jump, played by Danielle Rose Russell), who has been attending Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and the Gifted, which she started with Alaric, the father of her twins.

However those who watched TVD probably want her to run into Klaus at some point considering their romantic history, which they can pursue since *SPOILER* Stefan is dead.

Will Julie Plec finally give us the romance we all wanted?

With the time jump in place, it will be exciting to see what has changed with Caroline, how she coped with losing Stefan and what she’s up to now.

Maybe she’ll even become a recurring character? One could only hope.

After losing Cami and then forcefully being separated from his siblings and daughter, Klaus needs a companion.

And if nothing comes of it, at least we briefly have some TVD back again.

The Originals returns to The CW in 2018.

 

 

