Ariana Grande Named Gay Icon Of This Generation

You know you’ve made it when you have drag queens impersonating you in Boystown. There’s been a handful doing Ariana Grande for a few years now. Just look for the winking long lashes and signature high ponytail whipping around the dance floor. When drag queens, gays and girls worship you…you become a GAY ICON.

Billboard has now named Ariana Grande the gay icon of her generation.

Ari’s brother Frankie is gay and fabulous and likely a huge influencer of the style and personality that attracts ‘the children’. FYI ‘The Children’ is phrase to describe a flock of gays.

The LGBTQ community also knows that Ariana has their back. She even performed the 2015 gay pride parade in NYC…a milestone for someone of her fame stature.

We love you Ari! 🌈❤️🦄