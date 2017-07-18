NSFW: Sisqo is Back with a Bootylicious EDM Version of “Thong Song”

July 18, 2017 1:20 PM
Filed Under: Sisqo, The Thong Song

“Let me see that thoooong.”

Here’s a song you know all the words to even though it was released 18 years ago…. the THONG SONG!

Don’t pretend like you don’t know it… everyone knows it, every single word thanks to Sisqo.

The catchy song, which was a HUGE HIT back in 1999, was revamped for 2017 with an EDM sound courtesy of JCY.

And as expected, the new accompanying video has BOOTIES everywhere.

So sing it with me now – that thong tha-thong thong thong!

It’ll surely be stuck in your head all day long.

Is the “Thong Song” a contender for song of the summer yet again? Move over “Despacito”!

 

