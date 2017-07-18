[Listen] R. Kelly’s “Hostage” Speaks Out

July 18, 2017 8:15 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under: Celebrity, Entertainment, Entertainment News, Gossip, Report, Showbiz Shelly, update

 

Yesterday reports of R. Kelly holding women hostage in both his Atlanta and Chicago homes have been revealed. The women are usually in their late-teens to early-twenties and some of the parents want their daughters to come home!

One of the women, Jocelyn Savage released a video stating she is happy and not being held hostage. She admits she’s annoyed with her family’s behavior and that’s why she’s not talking to anyone.

Will police begin a full investigation??

