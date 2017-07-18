[Listen] R. Kelly’s “Hostage” Speaks Out

The J Show

Yesterday reports of R. Kelly holding women hostage in both his Atlanta and Chicago homes have been revealed. The women are usually in their late-teens to early-twenties and some of the parents want their daughters to come home!

One of the women, Jocelyn Savage released a video stating she is happy and not being held hostage. She admits she’s annoyed with her family’s behavior and that’s why she’s not talking to anyone.

Will police begin a full investigation??