[Listen] R. Kelly’s “Hostage” Speaks Out

Yesterday reports of R. Kelly holding women hostage in both his Atlanta and Chicago homes have been revealed. The women are usually in their late-teens to early-twenties and some of the parents want their daughters to come home!
One of the women, Jocelyn Savage released a video stating she is happy and not being held hostage. She admits she’s annoyed with her family’s behavior and that’s why she’s not talking to anyone.
Will police begin a full investigation??
Showbiz Shelly
