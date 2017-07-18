[Listen] Is Taylor Swift In This Box?

Showbiz Shelly
Fans are going crazy over where Taylor Swift has been hiding! The pop star has been rumored to be transported in a huge suitcase from her apartment to her car. The suitcase was heavily watched by multiple security guards making us wonder, what is in that box?!
