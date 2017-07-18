[Listen] Is Taylor Swift In This Box?

July 18, 2017 6:30 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under: Celebrity, Entertainment, Entertainment News, Gossip, Report, Showbiz Shelly, update

Fans are going crazy over where Taylor Swift has been hiding! The pop star has been rumored to be transported in a huge suitcase from her apartment to her car. The suitcase was heavily watched by multiple security guards making us wonder, what is in that box?!

 

More from Showbiz Shelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live