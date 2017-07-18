Ed Sheeran Headed Back to T.V.!

T.V. has never looked better! First Ed Sheeran was on Game of Thrones and now he’s headed to The Simpsons!!

For real! Check it out:

Awesome right?!

Ed says:

This year continues to be equally surreal and amazing. Watch out for this one, me and Lisa have a whole thing going on x

Now their new season (season 29) doesn’t start until October so we’ll have to wait until then.

Executive Producer Al Jean said:

We had a perfect part for him…So we said, ‘Oh, great, we’ll have him do this!’ And we recorded him over the phone from England.

I am so excited! Not gonna lie, I haven’t watched the show in years…but for Big Red I will!