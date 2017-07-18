Ed Sheeran Headed Back to T.V.!

July 18, 2017 5:07 PM By Rebecca Ortiz
Filed Under: Ed Sheeran, Ed Sheeran is headed to the Simpson, Ed Sheeran on the Simpsons, guest star, Lisa Simpson, October, Season 29, The Simpsons

T.V. has never looked better! First Ed Sheeran was on Game of Thrones and now he’s headed to The Simpsons!!

For real! Check it out: 

Awesome right?!

Ed says:

 This year continues to be equally surreal and amazing. Watch out for this one, me and Lisa have a whole thing going on x

Now their new season (season 29) doesn’t start until October so we’ll have to wait until then.

Executive Producer Al Jean said:

We had a perfect part for him…So we said, ‘Oh, great, we’ll have him do this!’ And we recorded him over the phone from England.

I am so excited! Not gonna lie, I haven’t watched the show in years…but for Big Red I will!

 

