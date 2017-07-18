Is Drake Planning a ‘Take Care’ Sequel?

By Abby Hassler

Nostalgic Drake fans are drawing conclusions from one of the rapper’s Instagram posts from last night (July 17). The photo is drawing serious comparisons to his 2011 second studio album cover, Take Care, which is causing fans to believe a Take Care 2 may be arriving soon.

Drake accompanied the image with the simple caption “Scuzzi.” While the photos are remarkably similar, Complex reports there are several key differences, including a lack of the Take Care candle and Drake’s hand placement.

Diehard fans aren’t letting these differences get them down, however, as they are citing the rapper’s hair, outfit, expression and overall image tone as a reason to remain hopeful for a sequel to one of the rapper’s most beloved album.Check out the post and fan reactions below.

