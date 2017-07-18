Drake Shows Off ‘Degrassi’ Royalty Check

By Abby Hassler

“Degrassi money still coming in don’t sleeeeeeeep…” Drake jokingly wrote on Instagram as a caption for his March 2017 royalty check from Degrassi: The Next Generation.

The Canadian rapper might have appeared in 145 episodes of the popular teen show, but years later, he’s only raking in a whopping $8.25 for his work.

Naturally, fans are loving Drake making fun of himself online, with one fan hilariously writing, “My bank account looks like Drake’s Degrassi residuals.”

Check out the post and fan responses below.

Degrassi money still coming in don't sleeeeeeeep...💰💸💵💴💴💶💷 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 18, 2017 at 1:41am PDT

I'm laughing really hard because drake us still getting money from degrassi but it was a whole $8.25 —

👩little sister 💉 (@TriumphantlyMad) July 18, 2017

My bank account looks like Drake's Degrassi residuals https://t.co/P0QEdB2sYF —

Justine the Gemini♊️ (@j_money6495) July 18, 2017

Drake putting his $8.25 residual cheque from Degrassi on ig is already the greatest thing that's happened today. The reality of a cdn actor. —

Melanie K Brown (@melaniekarin) July 18, 2017