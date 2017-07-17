Tyga Added as a Series Regular to Season 3 of “Scream”

MTV is revamping it’s upcoming season of Scream with an all new cast, which now includes Tyga.

Yes Tyga, the rapper that dated Kylie Jenner.

The Hollywood Reporter announced that the horror series cast Tyga to play Jamal, a loyal but “rough around the edges” stepbrother of Deion.

Deion, one of the main cast members, is a football player who is on leaving town for a college scholarship when the killer comes to unravel his tragic past.

Also added as a series regular is C.J. Wallace, son of Faith Evans and The Notorious B.I.G, will portray Amir, a “socially awkward savant” who wants to pursue a music career but keeps it on the low.

The six episode series is set to return in March, with a special three-night binge sesh.

No specific premiere date has been announced.

The series has received mixed reviews from fans who don’t seem to like that season 3 will be unconnected to season’s 1 and 2.

Will you tune in or do you think the it will be as doomed as Ghostface’s new victims?