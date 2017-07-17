[Listen] Top Chef Katsuji Gives The J Show The Deets On His New Restaurant Barrio

July 17, 2017 8:30 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under: Celebrity, Entertainment, Entertainment News, Gossip, Report, Showbiz Shelly, update

 

Top Chef Katsuji is back in the B96 studios to chat about his new restaurant Barrio opening Saturday night! Barrio’s theme is “classic Mexican street food as well as American gastropub dishes with a Latin spin.” He brought by some AMAZING specialty flavored churros and we can’t wait to go back for more.

Make a reservation now at barriochicago.com, you won’t wanna miss it!

 

 

