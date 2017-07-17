FIRST LOOK: Emily Blunt Charms as Mary Poppins in New Teaser

No one will ever be able to replace Julie Andrews as Mary Poppins but we have to admit, Emily Blunt sure makes a a good magical nanny.

During D23, Disney’s 3 day biennial convention, attended were treated to the first teaser for the live-action reboot of Mary Poppins titled Mary Poppins Returns.

In the trailer, Blunt is seen posing in front of the London skyline, wearing her signature blue coat, a red hat and an umbrella.

She’s even nailed Andrew’s poise and charm.

The trailer also reveals the film’s premiere date is Christmas Day of 2018 so we have a long way to go.

Hopefully, this will hold you over: