Dazzling “A Wrinkle in Time” Teaser Trailer is Finally Here

Are you ready to travel between different worlds?

Ava DuVernay’s highly anticipated A Wrinkle in Time just debuted it’s first teaser trailer at Disney’s D23.

The film, based on Madeleine L’Engle’s 1963 novel, follows Meg Murray, who travels through time and space to save her father from a different planet where he’s being held captive.

The star-studded cast includes Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and Oprah.

OPRAH HERSELF IS LOOKING FIERCE AND MAJESTIC… just saying.

Eager fans will have to wait till 2018 for the film to premiere but we have a feeling all the anticipation will be warranted.