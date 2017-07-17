Dazzling “A Wrinkle in Time” Teaser Trailer is Finally Here

July 17, 2017 2:38 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: A Wrinkle in Time

Are you ready to travel between different worlds?

Ava DuVernay’s highly anticipated A Wrinkle in Time just debuted it’s first teaser trailer at Disney’s D23.

The film, based on Madeleine L’Engle’s 1963 novel, follows Meg Murray, who travels through time and space to save her father from a different planet where he’s being held captive.

The star-studded cast includes Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and Oprah.

OPRAH HERSELF IS LOOKING FIERCE AND MAJESTIC… just saying.

Eager fans will have to wait till 2018 for the film to premiere but we have a feeling all the anticipation will be warranted.

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live