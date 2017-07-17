Caitlyn Jenner Considers Running For Senate

Celebrities running for office seem to be the new trend.

Last week, Kid Rock announced he was interested in a senate bid, then Dwayne the Rock Johnson expressed interest in running for President in 2020 and a campaign committee has formally filed to draft the actors. (Oh and we can’t forget Kanye said he’ll be running for President during the 2015 MTV VMAs!)

Now, Caitlyn Jenner is expressing interest in the political office.

Jenner, an activist for transgender rights, revealed that she’s interested in “the political side of activism” and “would look for a senatorial run.”

“Can I do a better job from the outside?” said Jenner. “Kind of working the perimeter of the political scene, being open to talking to anybody? Or are you better from the inside, and we are in the process of determining that. Yeah, but I would look for a senatorial run.”

Her publicist admitted that there are currently no plans or details to report.

It’s unclear if Jenner would run as a Republic or an independent.