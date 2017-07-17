Apple Unveils New Emojis During “World Emoji Day”

July 17, 2017 2:08 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: emoji

We live in a digital world which means yes, there is a day entirely devoted to emojis.

July 17th is World Emoji Day and to celebrate, Apple is adding dozens of new emojis to make communication a bit easier.

New additions include a sandwich (how was there no sammy emoji before?), a coconut, a “mind blow” face, a breastfeeding mom, a genie, a zombie, and a woman wearing a headscarf.

A few new animals made the cut including a T-Rex and a zebra.

The new emojis will debut in September.

And these are the MOST used emojis in the world at the moment:

Say more, using less.

