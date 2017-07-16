NationalIceCreamDay Fail! Uh-oh!

People were screaming for ice cream today…but not in a good way!

Sunday (July 16th) was National Ice Cream Day, and McDonald’s was promising anyone with the MCD app on their phone could get a free soft serve cone AND if you did it during a certain time you would qualify to get free ice cream for a whole year…but there was a problem!

According to a statement from McDonald’s the app was not accessible and people were freaking out!

Not getting promised ice cream on National Ice Cream Day is no joke! LOL

McDonald’s was personally responding to EVERY tweet which is super cool and giving some extras to the extra upset:

A free cookie with my ice cream? FORGIVEN! :p

Of course, this was a technical prob that happens! So don’t be upset with McDonalds! They fixed things and still came thru!

Did you get some ice cream today??