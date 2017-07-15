The Chicago Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon is Sunday

July 15, 2017 7:00 PM By Rebecca Ortiz
It’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon weekend here in Chicago! (If you noticed barricades on the sides of the roads in the Loop that’s what it’s for!)

The celebration actually started on Friday with an expo at McCormick Place, a 5K earlier today (Saturday) and of course tomorrow (Sunday) is the half marathon itself (which is 13.1 miles) and 10K.

Besides the awesome exercise, money raised from the run will go to several charities! Check them out here: Marathon Charities

Def one of the coolest races we have in Chicago, what makes this unique is that there is live music we’ll all get to hear while the races are happening. Plus, runners will run thru 9 neighborhoods (Grant Park , New East Side, Streeterville, River North, Loop, West Loop, South Loop, Prairie Shores & Near South Side) and see several landmarks and get to enjoy a giant festival at the end of the race.

Want to hear more? See here: Chicago Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon site

Now you read 9 neighborhoods right?

The race itself starts at 6:30am so closures will start at 6am SHARP and be closed til about 11:30am (you may already see the road blocks on the side of the street) and real talk they will NOT let you thru for any reason! So 100% check out the map if you have some where you need to be tomorrow:

Half Marathon and 10K Road Closures

GOOD LUCK TO ALL THE RUNNERS TOMORROW!

