Justin Bieber BUSTED in the 90210

Oh Biebs!

Justin Bieber was driving around Beverly Hills this afternoon in his black Mercedes G-Wagon when police busted him…for being on his phone!

Just like here in Illinois , Cali is hands free (no texting or talking on your phone while driving)!

It’s unclear which Justin was doing, but police pulled him over and issued him a ticket for it.

Now the ticket he was issued is only $162 – but come on Biebs! That fancy car no doubt has bluetooth in it! Be safe!