GET THE LIST: Freebies For #NationalIceCreamDay Sunday

Sunday is National Ice Cream Day and I am going on a tour for freebies around Chicago! Here is the list of freebies for tomorrow:

Dippin’ Dots: Free mini cup

McDonald’s: Free soft cone

PetSmart: Free ice cream for dogs

Baskin Robbins: Buy one get one for 99. cents.

Coldstone Creamery: Buy one get one free

Denny’s: Free banana split with 2 entrees

Wendy’s: .50 cent frosty

Dairy Queen: Buy one get one free Blizzard

Whole Foods: Sundae Fundae free samples

Steak ‘N Shake: Buy one get one free milkshake with THIS coupon

Carvel: Buy one get one free

Jenni’s Splendid Ice Cream: Kids under 18 free scoop and cone

Yougurtland: Free 3 ounce yogurt