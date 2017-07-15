GET THE LIST: Freebies For #NationalIceCreamDay Sunday

Sunday is National Ice Cream Day and I am going on a tour for freebies around Chicago! Here is the list of freebies for tomorrow:
Dippin’ Dots: Free mini cup
McDonald’s: Free soft cone
PetSmart: Free ice cream for dogs
Baskin Robbins: Buy one get one for 99. cents.
Coldstone Creamery: Buy one get one free
Denny’s: Free banana split with 2 entrees
Wendy’s: .50 cent frosty
Dairy Queen: Buy one get one free Blizzard
Whole Foods: Sundae Fundae free samples
Steak ‘N Shake: Buy one get one free milkshake with THIS coupon
Carvel: Buy one get one free
Jenni’s Splendid Ice Cream: Kids under 18 free scoop and cone
Yougurtland: Free 3 ounce yogurt