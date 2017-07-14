Pop Or Soda? Gym Shoes Or Sneakers?

July 14, 2017 11:49 AM By Nikki
Filed Under: american dialect, chicago dialect, sneakers or gym shoes, soda or pop, take the dialect quiz

Dialect. It’s how certain people in certain areas say certain things. The way we speak says a lot about where we are from.

Here in Chicago we say pop the most, soda second most. Can you believe some people in other cities just call all soda Coke???

Those things on your feet are gym shoes if you’re in Chicago. Though, we have all heard sneakers, kicks, tennis shoes and runners.

We say garage sale not yard sale, you guys not y’all, garbage can not trash can and two syllable “caramel” instead of three syllables.

Click HERE to take the dialect quiz to see if you speak proper Chicago.

See more about who says what where HERE.

 

