Taylor Swift returned to social media to give a shout out to Selena Gomez for her new song. What designer bag is Selena the new spokesmodel for?

Emily says she never wins anything! Will today be the day!?

Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown. ...