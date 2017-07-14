[Listen] Ludacris Describes His Perfect Chicago Day

Showbiz Shelly
Showbiz Shelly was on the red carpet of Ludacris’ Michigan Ave Magazine cover party. The rapper says he loves Chicago, even though he reps the ATL, he was born in Illinois there’s some major Chicago love.
Find out what he would consider a “perfect day” in Chicago. What would you want to do?
Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown.
