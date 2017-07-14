Kim Kardashian Is Coming For Blac Chyna For Violating NDA Agreement After Rob Drama

Last week, Rob Kardashian went on a fury-filled rampage against Blac Chyna on Instagram, slamming her for sleeping with different men in their bedroom and doing drugs, all while their daughter was in the other room.

He even admitted that she had baby Dream out of spite to get back at Tyga, who was dating Rob’s half-sister, Kylie, at the time.

Shortly after, Blac Chyna took matters into her own hands and decided to tell “her version” of the story on “Good Morning America,” revealing a lot of personal business like the fact that Rob allegedly put his “hands on her.”

And while she said Rob is a “great dad,” she took out a temporary restraining order against him because she said he has a gun and threatened to kill himself before.

So basically, Rob fired keyboard shots and Blac Chyna one upped him, going on public TV to denounce his claims.

Now remember that one time Chyna clapped back saying, “On my kids but I’m supposed to be quiet because you’re a Kardashian.”

Well turns out that statement was kind of crucial in all of this. Blac Chyna might not have realized it but Kim Kardashian, who is learning first hand from Kris, sure did.

Kim says that by speaking out about Rob and the other Kardashians, Blac Chyna violated a signed agreement prohibited her from doing just that.

She went a step further and sent the document to ABC News, which according to People is signed by Chyna and states:

“[Chyna] shall not at any time disclose, publicly or privately, any information which is in any way, fashion or manner related to, associated with or connected to the Kardashian family/Jenner family/Disick family/West family and/or their personal relationships, their business activities, plans, operations, finances or employees.”

You really thought the Kardashians of ALL people wouldn’t sign some kind of non-disclosure agreement with a woman they knew from the beginning was using Rob?

Please.

No word on what will happen next but this just went from being a warm between Rob & Chyna to a war between The Kardashians and Chyna.