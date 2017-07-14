Justin Timberlake Consoles Woman Struck By Golf Ball

Justin Timberlake just can’t stop being a sweetheart.

One fan attended the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship to see her favorite celebs play golf but got more than she bargained for.

During the game on Wednesday in Tahoe, she was struck by a tree shot from someone in Timberlake’s group.

Shortly after the incident, the singer was spotted walking over to the injured woman and consoling her.

Video posted by The Sacramento Bee’s Ed Fletcher shows Timberlake helping her up, making her laugh and even giving her a high-five for being a trooper.

Seriously, do we need ANYMORE reasons to love JT?! The answer is always, for the record, NO.