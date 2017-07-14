Get Ready to Say “I Do” at Wrigley Field

Proposals, engagement photos and weddings at Wrigley Field aren’t exactly a novelty.

Longtime fans with a special connection to the baseball team have been doing it for years, if not centuries.

But for the first time, Wrigley Field is embracing it and looking past those scoreboard proposals.

The Cubs want to help die-hard fans get married at the park… okay, well, right next to it with a beautiful view of the park.

The new American Airlines Conference Center has opened up next to the ballpark as part of the “campus expansion.”

The center, which is in the same building as team offices, the Cubs store and Brickhouse Tavern, will specialize in corporate meetings and events like weddings and bar mitzvahs.

They can fit anywhere from 15 to 250 guests in the conference but there is also a ballroom space available that holds roughly 200 people and comes with an attached patio overlooking the Park at Wrigley.

For those TRUE FANS – yes, there will be jumbo screens broadcasting games.

The center is open to breakfast meetings, holiday parties and small get togethers as well.

Heck, you can probably even throw a bridal or baby shower there if you really want.

