HIV.

It’s not easy to talk about it.

But we must, because HIV affects more people than you think.

We want our family to have the information we need to prevent it.

So we talk openly about HIV to make sure we have all the facts to protect ourselves.

We got over the embarrassment; our family’s health and well being comes first.

We can stop HIV, one conversation at a time. Get the facts and tips on how to start your conversation at http://www.CDC.gov/ActAgainstAids. B96 Cares!