[Listen] Serena Williams Made A Mega Mistake At The Drive-Thru ATM

July 13, 2017 6:30 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under: Celebrity, Entertainment, Entertainment News, Gossip, Report, Showbiz Shelly, update

Serena Williams said she’s not used to making so much money! The tennis star shared the first time she got a $1 Million check she tried to deposit it at the drive-thru ATM and that was a BIG no no. She realized she had to go inside to deposit such a large amount. What would you do for a million dollars?

 

 

More from Showbiz Shelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live