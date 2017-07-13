[Listen] Serena Williams Made A Mega Mistake At The Drive-Thru ATM

Showbiz Shelly
Serena Williams said she’s not used to making so much money! The tennis star shared the first time she got a $1 Million check she tried to deposit it at the drive-thru ATM and that was a BIG no no. She realized she had to go inside to deposit such a large amount. What would you do for a million dollars?
Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown.
...More from Showbiz Shelly