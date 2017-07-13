Jason Derulo, Kesha To Perform at RiverEdge Park in Aurora

July 13, 2017 12:10 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Jason Derulo, Kesha

RiverEdge Park in Aurora announced a lineup for their summer concerts.

Kesha and the Creepies will be hitting the stage on Friday, July 21.

This will be an epic performance considering Kesha’s working on her comeback now and is due to release her first album in 5 years titled Rainbow.

Check out her brand new single “Praying” right HERE!

Jason Derulo will bring his sexy dance moves on August 11.

Tickets for Kesha are $50 and tix for Jason Derulo are $40!

Check out the full performance calendar HERE!

 

