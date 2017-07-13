Happy National Fry Day – Get Some Loaded Deals

We’re always interested in a good deal.
Whether it’s free slurpees, 80 cent donuts, free McD’s ice cream – we take it, no complaints.
That’s no different on Fry Day, a fitting pre-party to Friday.
So where can you load up on free fries for National French Fry Day?
- Let us tell you!
1. Arby’s
- Free fries + drink if you order a Brown Sugar Bacon Sandwich
2. Dairy Queen
- Small fries for $1 at select locations
3. McDonalds
- Download the app and get medium fries with the purchase of any other menu item. This deal runs every Friday through Sept. 7th!
4. Pizza Hut
- Use cod YMW and get 24 Wingstreet chicken wings and 2 orders of waffle fries for only $19.99
5. Houlihan’s
- Bottomless Parmesan Fries or regular fries all day.